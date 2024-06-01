White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

White Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WHGOF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. White Gold has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.32.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

