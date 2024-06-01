White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
White Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WHGOF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. White Gold has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.32.
About White Gold
