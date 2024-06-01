William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of HEICO in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $4.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.03. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HEI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.33.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $221.76 on Friday. HEICO has a one year low of $153.63 and a one year high of $225.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.48.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

