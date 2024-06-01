Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get Wilmar International alerts:

Wilmar International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WLMIY opened at $22.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21. Wilmar International has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $30.42.

Wilmar International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.7685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.39.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.