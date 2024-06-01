Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the April 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ WINT opened at $3.54 on Friday. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($13.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics will post -24.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product is istaroxime which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

