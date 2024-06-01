WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA) Stock Price Up 0.6%

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $15.92. Approximately 748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.82.
WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.20.
WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (WDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree BioRevolution index. The fund tracks a modified equally-weighted index of companies in developed markets that focus on the advancements in genetics and biotechnology. WDNA was launched on Jun 3, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.
