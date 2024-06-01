Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Short Interest Up 17.2% in May

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 628,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,143,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,710,000 after buying an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 106,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 772,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,995,000 after purchasing an additional 166,254 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Wix.com by 112.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $161.10 on Friday. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $174.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.24.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Featured Stories

