Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,500 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 561,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,495.0 days.
Wolters Kluwer Price Performance
Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $153.85 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $111.91 and a fifty-two week high of $161.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.56.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wolters Kluwer
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.