Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,500 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 561,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,495.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $153.85 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $111.91 and a fifty-two week high of $161.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.56.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

