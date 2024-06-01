Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 170,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.9 days.

Woolworths Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WOLWF opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17. Woolworths Group has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

