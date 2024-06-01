Worldwide Webb Acquisition (NASDAQ:WWAC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 1,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 240,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Get Worldwide Webb Acquisition alerts:

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worldwide Webb Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,090 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 2.54% of Worldwide Webb Acquisition worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Worldwide Webb Acquisition

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.