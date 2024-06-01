WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Short Interest Up 33.8% in May

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,600 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the April 30th total of 274,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 146.6 days.
WSPOF opened at $148.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.22. WSP Global has a one year low of $127.97 and a one year high of $170.00.
About WSP Global
