WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Short Interest Up 33.8% in May

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,600 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the April 30th total of 274,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 146.6 days.

WSPOF opened at $148.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.22. WSP Global has a one year low of $127.97 and a one year high of $170.00.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

