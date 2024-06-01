WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 917,600 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the April 30th total of 606,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,058.7 days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Performance

WuXi AppTec stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

