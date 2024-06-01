WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 917,600 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the April 30th total of 606,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,058.7 days.
WuXi AppTec Stock Performance
WuXi AppTec stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.
About WuXi AppTec
