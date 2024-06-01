Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $35.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.43.

XNCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Xencor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.28). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 82.23%. The business had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xencor will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 12,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $293,531.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,031,272.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 12,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $293,531.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,031,272.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $30,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 186,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,243 shares of company stock worth $1,103,804 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Xencor by 498.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Xencor by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Xencor by 367.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Xencor by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Xencor by 29,487.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

