Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.76. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 114,778 shares.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Xtant Medical from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 1.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTNT. Juniper Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Xtant Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Xtant Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xtant Medical by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 48,319 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

