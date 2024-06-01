Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,798,700 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the April 30th total of 6,363,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,199.1 days.
Yamaha Motor Stock Up 4.2 %
YAMHF stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Yamaha Motor has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
