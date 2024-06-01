Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,798,700 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the April 30th total of 6,363,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,199.1 days.

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

Yamaha Motor Stock Up 4.2 %

YAMHF stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Yamaha Motor has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Yamaha Motor

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.