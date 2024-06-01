Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Up 54.8% in May

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the April 30th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YGRAF opened at $0.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. Yangarra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.46.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

