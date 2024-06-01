Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Up 54.8% in May

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the April 30th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Yangarra Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS YGRAF opened at $0.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. Yangarra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.46.
About Yangarra Resources
