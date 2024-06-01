Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Up 54.0% in May

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the April 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatra Online

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yatra Online stock. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yatra Online Price Performance

Shares of YTRA opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.21. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

