Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Up 49.8% in May

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the April 30th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

Yellow Cake Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:YLLXF opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. Yellow Cake has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $10.10.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.