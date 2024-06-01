Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Up 49.8% in May

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the April 30th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.
Yellow Cake Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:YLLXF opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. Yellow Cake has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $10.10.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
