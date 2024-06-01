Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Short Interest Update

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
YERBF stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Yerbaé Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.
