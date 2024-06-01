Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Short Interest Update

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Get Yerbaé Brands alerts:

Yerbaé Brands Price Performance

YERBF stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Yerbaé Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

About Yerbaé Brands

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Yerbaé Brands Corp. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of plant-based energy beverages in the United States. The company's offers a portfolio of beverages that are blended with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. Its products include 12oz plant-based energy seltzers water and 16oz plant-based energy drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Yerbaé Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yerbaé Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.