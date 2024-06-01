Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,700 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 324,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.3 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance
Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
