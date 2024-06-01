Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,700 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 324,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.3 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance

Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

