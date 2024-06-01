Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K)

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 9.86%.

K has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on K

Kinross Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of K stock opened at C$11.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.19. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$5.91 and a one year high of C$11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinross Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.83, for a total transaction of C$6,499,680.00. In related news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 22,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.17, for a total transaction of C$116,433.57. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.83, for a total value of C$6,499,680.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 685,921 shares of company stock worth $7,200,489. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.