Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Embraer in a report released on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Embraer’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.92 million. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.43%.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.50 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ERJ

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of ERJ opened at $27.78 on Friday. Embraer has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the third quarter worth $1,358,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,884,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Embraer by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 33,799 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Embraer

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.