Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Altice USA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

ATUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

Altice USA Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,850,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,264,000 after acquiring an additional 396,275 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Altice USA by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 5,272,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 823,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,767,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,528,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after buying an additional 643,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,877,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after buying an additional 162,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

