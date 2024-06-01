Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STERIS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.82 EPS.

STE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE opened at $222.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.34. STERIS has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.13.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in STERIS by 77.9% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 112.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.