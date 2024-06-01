Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stake Lessened by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $21,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 20,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.27.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $312.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $328.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.95.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

