Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Short Interest Update

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $334,346.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,953.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $334,346.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,953.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,916 shares of company stock valued at $8,307,267 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $102,096,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Zillow Group by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,832,000 after acquiring an additional 177,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Zillow Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 73,504 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $59.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

