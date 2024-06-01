Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Reduced by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,809,000 after buying an additional 852,186 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,199,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,355,000 after buying an additional 118,839 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,452,000 after buying an additional 543,344 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,760,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,895,000 after buying an additional 386,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 29.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,694,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,366,000 after buying an additional 608,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.75.

NYSE ZBH opened at $115.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.86. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $147.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

