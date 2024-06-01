Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 272,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,054,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Zion Oil & Gas Stock Performance
Shares of ZNOG opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Zion Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.10.
About Zion Oil & Gas
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zion Oil & Gas
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.