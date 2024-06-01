Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 272,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,054,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of ZNOG opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Zion Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.10.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 434 comprising an area of approximately 75,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

