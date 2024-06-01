Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 684,700 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the April 30th total of 991,700 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Zumiez Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.38. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $281.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zumiez will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZUMZ. B. Riley lowered their target price on Zumiez from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zumiez

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,792.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Zumiez by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter worth $196,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Stories

