3,401 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $155.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.97 and a 200-day moving average of $151.00. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.85. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.