408,032 Shares in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 408,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,321,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Cerevel Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 68.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Cerevel Therapeutics
In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,050,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,314.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Mizuho increased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.
View Our Latest Report on Cerevel Therapeutics
About Cerevel Therapeutics
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cerevel Therapeutics
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.