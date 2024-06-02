Aby J. Mathew Sells 517 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 517 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $11,260.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,936,559.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $21.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.30 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

