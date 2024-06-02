Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.64

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.64 and traded as high as C$16.45. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$16.43, with a volume of 551,402 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ARE. Desjardins raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Paradigm Capital upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.17.

Aecon Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Aecon Group Inc. will post 0.9104803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.35%.

Insider Transactions at Aecon Group

In related news, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$37,191.30. In related news, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$37,191.30. Also, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti purchased 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.07 per share, with a total value of C$55,299.17. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Articles

