Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.85

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.85 and traded as high as $16.34. Agenus shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 585,290 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Agenus from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Agenus Stock Performance

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $28.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agenus by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,850 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Agenus by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 27,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Further Reading

