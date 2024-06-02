Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $16.96 Million Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,716 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.50% of Central Garden & Pet worth $16,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 744,218 shares of company stock worth $27,144,928 over the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CENT. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $28.94 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average is $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.74 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

