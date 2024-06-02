Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $17.96 Million Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 286,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,606 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $17,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.31. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $66.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.