Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $19.87 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,781 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.12% of Sun Communities worth $19,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Sun Communities by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 33.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.27.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,460 over the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $117.99 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.55.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.