Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,316 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $15,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $133,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,136,948 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in DocuSign by 166.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,344,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after buying an additional 839,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 77.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after buying an additional 531,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 4,438.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 521,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after buying an additional 510,413 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $400,236.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,538.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,842.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,512 shares of company stock worth $2,746,767. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

DocuSign Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $54.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 152.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

