Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 94 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.28% of Murphy USA worth $21,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.60.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498 over the last 90 days. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $438.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $422.85 and a 200 day moving average of $394.35. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.20 and a 1 year high of $449.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.39%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

