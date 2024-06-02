Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.47

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.47 and traded as high as C$1.81. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 607,258 shares changing hands.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$286.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.47.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of C$60.56 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2187148 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Amerigo Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

In other Amerigo Resources news, insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 40,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$78,398.04. Insiders have sold 65,900 shares of company stock worth $120,408 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

