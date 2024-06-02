Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stake Boosted by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 31,345.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 322.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 213,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 163,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.94.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $834,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,364.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $834,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,364.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,802. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

