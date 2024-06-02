Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,499,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,866 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,682,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,083,000 after acquiring an additional 857,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,461,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,303,000 after acquiring an additional 506,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $9,917,567.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,833,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $9,917,567.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,833,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 39,088 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $5,177,987.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,912 shares in the company, valued at $27,939,512.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,488,844 shares of company stock valued at $200,239,222 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $140.17 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $150.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.09. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.