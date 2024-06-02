Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.21)-($0.19) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $719.0-724.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.40 million. Asana also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.210–0.190 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASAN. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Asana has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $26.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. The company had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $181,161.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $181,161.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886 in the last quarter. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Stories

