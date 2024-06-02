Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $251.31

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 251.31 ($3.21) and traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.42). Ashoka India Equity Investment shares last traded at GBX 263 ($3.36), with a volume of 591,869 shares traded.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 263.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 251.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £387.82 million, a PE ratio of 487.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment news, insider Jerome Booth purchased 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £4,399.67 ($5,618.99). Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ashoka India Equity Investment

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

