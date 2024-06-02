Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,365.49

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,365.49 ($68.52) and traded as high as GBX 5,760 ($73.56). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 5,688 ($72.64), with a volume of 1,029,738 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AHT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,300 ($67.69) to GBX 5,100 ($65.13) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($86.85) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($86.85) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($84.29) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,150 ($78.54) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,970.63 ($63.48).

Ashtead Group Stock Down 0.2 %

About Ashtead Group

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,954.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,743.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,371.76.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Further Reading

