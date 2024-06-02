Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.97

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.97 and traded as high as $30.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 66,463 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 23.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is an increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 962,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,510,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the first quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. 19.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

