Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Berry Global Group has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berry Global Group to earn $8.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.
Berry Global Group Stock Performance
Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.91. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.
View Our Latest Analysis on BERY
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Berry Global Group
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.