Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Berry Global Group has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berry Global Group to earn $8.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.91. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

