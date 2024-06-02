Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.75-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.3-$42.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.94 billion. Best Buy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-6.200 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Best Buy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.36.

NYSE BBY opened at $84.82 on Friday. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,023 shares of company stock worth $4,253,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

