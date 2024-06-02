Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 239.0 days.

Bitcoin Group Stock Performance

Shares of BTGGF stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. Bitcoin Group has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $63.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29.

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

