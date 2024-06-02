BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock Holdings Increased by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 73,183.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,640 shares of company stock worth $7,394,087 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $88.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $88.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

