Boeing (LON:BOE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $220.90

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 220.90 ($2.82) and traded as high as GBX 223.12 ($2.85). Boeing shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.81), with a volume of 7,469 shares changing hands.

Boeing Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 220 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 220.90. The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

